(Video) Trent and Elliott hilariously mock Carvalho’s dart throwing technique during latest ‘Call yourself a teammate?’ episode

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho took part in the club’s latest episode of ‘call yourself a teammate?’ recently and Reds fans will love watching the banter the three lads had with each other.

There were numerous different rounds were the lads were asked questions about their teammates and they had to answer correctly to earn points.

One round saw the player who answered correctly have the opportunity to throw a dart at the board in an attempt to earn as many points as possible.

The presenter asked the question: ‘last season, who scored more goals? Luis Diaz or Fabinho?’ and Carvalho was the quickest to respond with the correct answer of our Brazilian number three.

READ MORE: (Video) Darwin Nunez’s ice cool penalty during shootout victory over Derby looks unsavable

The former Fulham youngster stepped up and, after throwing the dart rather aggressively, registered a score of six points.

Alexander-Arnold and Elliott found the Lisbon-born talent’s throwing technique hilariously funny and decided to mock the 20-year-old’s attempt by mimicking his actions.

It’s another example of the quality banter the lads have with each other and hopefully we’ll see the trio combining well on the pitch in the future.

Check the video out below via Liverpool FC on YouTube – The dart throwing incident happens 9 minutes into the clip.

EOTK INSIDER: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more