(Video) Alisson has a new look ahead of World Cup & LFC fans will be sad

Alisson Becker and Bobby Firmino were spotted surprising Liverpool fans after emerging from a Coca-Cola vending machine bearing gifts.

The Brazil No.1 (as many noticed in the TikTok comments) is no longer sporting his thick beard ahead of the World Cup and looks freshly shaven within the footage provided.

It’s a rather strange sight and one that’s sure to a number of supporters who are fans of his magnificent growth.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TikTok user seancostello544: