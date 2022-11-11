(Video) Liverpool fans will love how Nunez was announced as part of Uruguay’s World Cup squad

Posted by
(Video) Liverpool fans will love how Nunez was announced as part of Uruguay’s World Cup squad

Darwin Nunez joins a list of seven Liverpool stars – including Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate – set to take part in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

There has been an interesting range of announcement videos from the nations involved, though the manner in which Uruguay revealed our No.27 and the rest of the squad’s inclusion may very well top the list.

Footage shared below by the national side’s official Twitter account details the home cities of each individual member in a stunning video.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Uruguay:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top