(Video) Liverpool fans will love how Nunez was announced as part of Uruguay’s World Cup squad

Darwin Nunez joins a list of seven Liverpool stars – including Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate – set to take part in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

There has been an interesting range of announcement videos from the nations involved, though the manner in which Uruguay revealed our No.27 and the rest of the squad’s inclusion may very well top the list.

Footage shared below by the national side’s official Twitter account details the home cities of each individual member in a stunning video.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Uruguay:

🇺🇾 𝗟𝗢𝗦 𝟮𝟲 Recorrimos el @Uruguay_Natural en busca de los elegidos de @AlonsoDT para el Mundial de Catar. ¡Vamos por el sueño!#ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/IkROEEfrQY — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) November 10, 2022