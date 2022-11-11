What FSG’s backroom shuffle will mean for potential Liverpool sale – The Athletic

FSG raised eyebrows after announcing their decision to welcome investment opportunities for Liverpool Football Club – though not discluding the possibility of a full sale.

The decision to hand over Mike Gordon’s responsibilities with the Anfield-based outfit to Billy Hogan certainly suggests the Americans are taking this course of action very seriously

“The move is being described as a natural evolution that will see chief executive Billy Hogan take greater responsibility for operations,” David Ornstein wrote for The Athletic. “Sources with knowledge of the situation indicate that Gordon will now focus on a potential sale of Liverpool by owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG).”

The Merseysiders are set to take on Southampton in the English top-flight following another penalty shootout win in the Carabao Cup.

It’s far too early to determine which way Fenway will swing when it comes to the prospect of either bringing in a third-party investor or handing over the keys to another party entirely.

There are options that our current owners can pursue with the likes of Stephen Pagliuca linked with us, and fellow American Steve Ballmer could be an ideal alternative (though there are currently no genuine links between the Clippers owner and ourselves) given his notable wealth and popularity.

Should a full sale occur, it’s clear that it will take longer than the winter period for John W. Henry and his partners to get a deal over the line.

