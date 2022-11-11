Massive FSG power transfer occurs amid reported interest in Liverpool

FSG president Mike Gordon has begun ‘transferring responsibilities to Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan’ according to one report.

This update comes courtesy of the Boston Globe in the wake of the American group’s decision to invite further investment into the club.

It’s possible that a full sale could occur if the right potential owner steps forward and is relatively well-aligned with the Reds’ ambitions and the politics of the city.

This comes amid reports that the Premier League-based outfit is attracting serious interest, including from Stephen Pagliuca’s Bain Capital, according to the Daily Star (via TEAMtalk).

FSG received one early approach after their bombshell announcement and other publications have noted some interest from Dubai (though the four groups linked with interest were unable to showcase the funds necessary to launch a move).

Whilst it’s not a move that’s thought to be directly linked to the potential sale of the football club (according to the Echo), it’s an interesting turn of events nonetheless in the ongoing evolution of Liverpool and our behind-the-scenes structure.

