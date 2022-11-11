Jordan Henderson on the ‘huge honour’ of making the England World Cup squad

There will be two Liverpool representatives in the England squad for this year’s World Cup and Jordan Henderson was quick to share his pride with the call-up he received.

Taking to his Instagram account, our captain uploaded a video of some highlights of his international career, alongside the caption: ‘Huge honour! We will give everything to make the Country proud. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🦁’.

Much of the talk and debate around Gareth Southgate’s squad focused on Trent Alexander-Arnold and although the Scouser was also named as part of the squad, the Sunderland-born midfielder’s place was never in doubt.

Leadership, experience and obviously a lot of talent will be provided by our No.14 and we will all wish him well on what will be a hugely significant day in his career thus far and a tournament that he will hope to have a significant role within.

Although many Liverpool supporters are not the biggest England fans, it’s always good to see our players succeeding on the international stage and let’s hope one of our lads returns with a winner’s medal.

More importantly though, let’s hope none of them return with any injury concerns and that Jurgen Klopp has plenty of options to be able to utilise once all the lads return to Kirkby and we prepare for the League Cup tie with Manchester City.

