(Video) Jurgen Klopp provides four-man fitness update ahead of Southampton clash

Liverpool have had a wretched run of injuries this season and the hopes for many weeks have been focussed on getting to the World Cup and then using that time to rest and repair our squad and Jurgen Klopp provided a final update before the start of the Qatar tournament.

Speaking with the media before the match with Southampton, the boss gave a four-man injury update: “So, nobody is out from the players we had available for midweek or for the last game, I would say.

“Millie is back in training today, Naby is out and running, Lucho is back on the pitch and running.

“Joel trained, he trained with us, he was in three-fourths, pretty much the whole session but the last bit he didn’t do. But he is now obviously available as well – would be available but has only trained once with the team.”

It seems as though James Milner will be the only player that will be involved for the match with Nathan Jones’ team and that the rest will be nearing a comeback.

To have a fully rested Luis Diaz and Joel Matip will be massive for the squad at the end of December; it would be nice to have Naby Keita back too but he just seems like a player you can never rely on to avoid injuries.

You can watch Klopp’s fitness update (from 23:25) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

