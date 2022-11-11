Jurgen Klopp handed one-match touchline ban for Southampton clash after FA appeal

Jurgen Klopp will now be forced to observe proceedings against Southampton from the sidelines after the FA won its appeal against the German manager.

The former Mainz had boos had initially been fined following a red card received during the 1-0 win over Manchester City, as reported by Paul Joyce on Twitter.

Jurgen Klopp will serve a one-match touchline ban for Liverpool against Southampton tomorrow. The FA has won its appeal against the decision to only fine him for his red card against Man City. More @TimesSport — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) November 11, 2022

The Merseysiders are set to face the Saints in the final game before the World Cup campaign kicks off in Qatar and will be hoping to follow three wins over Napoli, Tottenham and Derby County with a fourth victory in a row.

It’s a disappointing update given the circumstances in question with the 55-year-old having reacted furiously to the treatment of Mo Salah during the encounter with Pep Guardiola’s men.

We absolutely appreciate that shouting at an official should never be tolerated, though it’s frustrating that the root cause of the issue – ultimately, the poor quality of officiating in the English top-flight – won’t be addressed.

Klopp’s already admitted his reaction was poor, though many a fan would feel far more assured if the FA committed to improving the standard of refereeing in this country.

