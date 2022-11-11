(Video) Klopp shares his outlook on Kelleher’s future at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp described Caoimhin Kelleher as ‘the best No.2 in the world’ following our Carabao Cup win at Wembley last season, something which shows his love for the Irishman but also his standing within the squad.

Speaking with the media ahead of the game against Southampton, the German was asked about the stopper’s future and said: “With all the things he’s done so far he became the goalie he is now… Caoimhin is an outstanding goalie, he’s our goalie. That’s absolutely great because a club like us needs someone like him. if we have something to talk about I think it would make sense we speak in between, it’s clear he has ambition to be a No.1 but everything needs to be right, being a No.1 at the wrong club can be very bad… He is the blonde version of Ali… The future is bright but we hope it is here.”

It’s a brilliant and worrying position for the club to be in, we have a fantastic understudy to Alisson Becker but he’s almost getting too good to be sat on the bench for 90% of the season.

If we are to be fair to the 23-year-old, then it’s probably right that we allow him to leave if he wants to go to a club that can offer him first-team football but that will be a sad day when/if we watch a brilliant young ‘keeper depart the club.

You can watch Klopp’s thoughts on Kelleher (from 19:38) via Liverpool FC on Youtube and transcribed via @empireofthekop:

