Klopp confirms player who left Emirates on crutches ‘back running outside’

Jurgen Klopp confirmed some extremely positive injury news for Liverpool with Luis Diaz back ‘running outside’ ahead of the World Cup.

James Pearce relayed the manager’s comments from his pre-Southampton press conference on Twitter with the Reds set to face the Saints as their final competitive fixture before international commitments kick in.

Klopp on only having 7 players at the WC: "We would usually have Diogo as well. I'm happy about the number we have for our pre-season training. Lucho (Diaz) is back running outside. Really positive." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 11, 2022

The Merseysiders have enjoyed some superb form of late, following defeat to Leeds United with three wins in a row against Napoli, Tottenham and Derby County.

We’ve done well to maintain some balance in the forward line without our electric Colombian winger – who left the Emirates stadium with a knee brace and crutches – though there’s no question his enthusiasm has been greatly missed on the left flank.

It has, ultimately, allowed Darwin Nunez to showcase his talents in that very same position with the Uruguayan thriving against Tottenham in North London.

With that positional tweak allowing Mo Salah to come central and be a clear goal threat in the box, it’s set to give Klopp a big tactical dilemma once Diaz is back in action, though one he’ll welcome following an injury-hit start to the season.

