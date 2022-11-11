(Video) Klopp reveals thoughts behind Dubai training camp and immediate return for players who are knocked out

Jurgen Klopp will be watching the World Cup with the hope that his players play well but also that they come back to Merseyside injury free, so that they can make an immediate return to action for the Reds.

Some may not have realised how immediate the return would be though as the boss revealed his winter plans for the squad: “We are in the training camp in Dubai – that’s around the corner [from Qatar], so if somebody has to leave the tournament early they can join us immediately. That’s one of the reasons why we go there.”

Not only will the rest of the players keep training in order to make an instant impact on their return but as soon as any nation is knocked out with our lads in, the club are ready to welcome them straight into training.

It’s good planning and should hopefully reflect on an instant return to full match fitness for all of our squad.

You can watch Klopp’s plans for the World Cup (from 11:57) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

