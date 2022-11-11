(Video) “Again!?” – Ibou Konate reveals his reaction to drawing Real Madrid in the Champions League

Liverpool and Real Madrid met in Paris for the Champions League final last season and few would have expected that we would be meeting once again in the first knockout rounds in this campaign.

After starting in the final last season, Ibou Konate has first hand experience of what to expect from the Spanish side and he was asked what his reaction was to playing against Los Blancos once again.

Speaking with PlayStation, the Frenchman said: “I think the draw was crazy, we have a lot of big games. The vibe was ‘Again!?’.

“But now we have to show that we are the real Liverpool and show to the world our real potential”

Let’s hope that Jurgen Klopp’s team can get one over on a formidable foe in recent years and if he plays anything like he did against Napoli, the 23-year-old will be crucial if we do.

You can watch the video of Konate on Real Madrid via his Instagram account and on Reddit:

