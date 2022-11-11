Legitimacy of Schmeichel and Dublin’s Liverpool cup draw questioned by some fans

Liverpool were drawn to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup just days after the end of the World Cup and some supporters have called into question the legitimacy of the draw.

Following Manchester United’s victory over Aston Villa, Peter Schmeichel and Dion Dublin went from pundits and former players of the Old Trafford club to ‘impartial’ adjudicators for the fifth round draw.

Slowed down footage of the pair drawing ourselves and Pep Guardiola’s team does look a little strange and many have suggested that both men ensured we drew each other.

Seeing as the ex-goalkeeper also asked “What number are United?”, before then drawing his former side as a home team – added further suspicion.

A fix, or a complete coincidence? Make your own mind up but it’s certainly caused a stir online.

You can watch the footage of Schmeichel and Dublin courtesy of Sky Sports (via @_JakeeLFC_ on Twitter):

Most rigged thing I've ever seen 😭 pic.twitter.com/kOeTRkrCMO — 🇦🇪 (@_JakeeLFC_) November 10, 2022

