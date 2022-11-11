(Video) New angle shows how perfect Oxlade-Chamberlain’s penalty was

Most of the post-match highlights were on Caoimhin Kelleher’s three saves and Harvey Elliott’s winner but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s penalty against Derby County was something to behold.

Inside the stadium and on standard television replays it looked good but a new angle from Liverpool’s ‘Inside’ YouTube series has shows just how special it was.

Hitting the inside of the post on the way in, it wasn’t a lucky finish from our No.15 but a perfect one.

Now that he’s had a few games back since his pre-season injury and with no place in the World Cup squad, let’s hope that the 29-year-old can kick on for a big second half of the season.

You can watch Oxlade-Chamberlain’s penalty (from 7:45) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

