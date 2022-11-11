Wholesale changes as Elliott returns to starting-XI for Southampton – predicted Liverpool team news

Liverpool will be hosting Southampton following a penalty shootout win over Derby County in the Carabao Cup.

The Merseysiders will be aiming to go for four wins in a row against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s former outfit at Anfield.

Should results go their way, the Reds could cut the deficit to the top four spots down to four points ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

We’ll be backing Jurgen Klopp to restore Alisson Becker to the No.1 spot behind a backline of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

In the middle of the park, the German tactician is likely to select Fabinho with the Brazilian hopefully set to continue his upward trajectory ahead of joining Tite’s men in Doha.

Harvey Elliott and Thiago Alcantara should complete the midfield trio as we stick with the 4-3-3.

Up top, Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Bobby Firmino should form a three-man forward line.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago, Firmino, Nunez, Salah

