(Video) Alisson pulls out save of the season with incredible point-blank header stop

Alisson Becker has made one hell of a case for Liverpool’s top-performing star this season, getting the Reds out of danger once again in their contest with Southampton.

The Brazilian ‘keeper pulled out a world-class stop in the second-half of action to preserve the Merseysiders’ two-goal cushion.

The former Roma No.1 reacted to a header from close-range with an instinctive leap and palming of the ball out of danger.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports:

MINHA NOSSA SENHORA!!!! QUE DEFESA, ABSURDA DO ALISSON!!! 😱😱😱😱pic.twitter.com/Xm5RisMWyP — Fla®ianos Tret4-Tr3 ❁ (@Flarianos) November 12, 2022