(Video) Alisson pulls out save of the season with incredible point-blank header stop

Posted by
(Video) Alisson pulls out save of the season with incredible point-blank header stop

Alisson Becker has made one hell of a case for Liverpool’s top-performing star this season, getting the Reds out of danger once again in their contest with Southampton.

The Brazilian ‘keeper pulled out a world-class stop in the second-half of action to preserve the Merseysiders’ two-goal cushion.

The former Roma No.1 reacted to a header from close-range with an instinctive leap and palming of the ball out of danger.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top