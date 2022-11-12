(Video) Adorable moment Arthur asks Gomez to translate for him

Joe Gomez, Arthur Melo and Nat Phillips took on a shooting challenge in a video for AXA Insurance and it led to a brilliant moment where the Brazilian needed help from his teammates, in order to explain the rules.

Obviously filmed before the Juventus man picked up his long-term thigh injury, he wasn’t sure of the goal of the game he was playing and then had to ask our No.2 for help by bringing his phone to translate for him and saying “Who will translate, please?”.

The players were trying not to hit anything that was blocking their path to the back of the net but our No.28 wasn’t too sure and brought his phone over to the England defender who confirmed that he was right, by saying “Yeah, yeah, yeah, sim, sim, sim! So, Arthur said, ‘Is the goal not to hit anything?’, I was going to say no!”.

It’s a great sign of the squad unity again and how hard the former Barcelona man was working to settle into the team, before injury brutally halted his chances to do so.

You can watch the video of Gomez and Arthur (from 2:09) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

