(Video) Fans won’t believe De Bruyne’s latest disgraceful dive in Man City defeat

Kevin De Bruyne let himself down once again with another ludicrous dive in Manchester City’s 1-0 defeat to Brentford.

The Belgian international was caught on camera throwing himself to the turf following light contact with his opponent in the box.

Whilst we can appreciate that players like Mo Salah receive little in the way of favourable calls, week in week out, despite suffering more serious contact, and there is more of an incentive for diving, it’s disappointing to see such a world-class talent behaving like this.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Peacock: