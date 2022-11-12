(Video) Firmino’s strikes first with headed goal from distance v Southampton

It was a strong start for Liverpool as Bobby Firmino capitalised on a set-piece situation to hand the hosts the lead in fifth minute of action at Anfield.

The Brazilian international placed his header from near the edge of the 18-yard-box right into the bottom-left corner.

The Merseysiders, unfortunately, conceded soon after thanks to another free-kick, with Che Adams finding the equaliser.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports:

Roberto Firmino gives Liverpool an early lead, heading home from an Andrew Robertson ’s free-kick.#LIVSOU #PLpic.twitter.com/tvKUEleAm9 — H/F (@hfworld_) November 12, 2022