Henderson & Konate selection blows explained ahead of the World Cup

Liverpool fans may have been left scratching their heads after witnessing the apparent absences of Ibrahima Konate and Jordan Henderson in the matchday squad.

Neil Jones reported that the Frenchman was hit with only a ‘minor knock’ whilst the skipper misses out due to ‘personal reasons’.

Told it's a 'minor knock' for Ibrahima Konate, and that Jordan Henderson is absent due to personal reasons.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) November 12, 2022

Hopefully neither issues should be serious enough to prevent both talents from being involved in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

It’s fortunate that Joe Gomez is available for the tie in question whilst a midfield three of Harvey Elliott, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho should be more than enough to handle the threat of the Saints.

