Klopp provides biggest hint yet Liverpool will dip into January transfer market

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Liverpool will sort out a transfer as early as the January window ‘if something is possible’.

David Lynch relayed the manager’s post-match comments on Twitter following an impressive 3-1 victory over Southampton in the Premier League to complete a strong finish to the first-half of the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp suggesting in his post-match press conference that Liverpool could dip into the January market: “If something is possible, we will do it. If the door opens up, we are open as well. It's not about wanting or not. We will see.” — David Lynch (@dmlynch) November 12, 2022

The Reds now find themselves five points behind fourth spot (as the table stood at the time of writing) – a significant improvement following a tumultuous start to the season.

Whilst we should absolutely feel more positive about our fortunes after the World Cup, there’s no denying that at least one midfield signing should be considered an absolute must.

We won’t be able to (at the very least, it’s unlikely) capture the signature of Jude Bellingham, our top target, midway through the term, though one might suspect that Julian Ward and his recruitment team will have alternative targets in mind.

Konrad Laimer might be included in that potential pool of players, particularly given his contract expires in 2023, though an ongoing injury concern may very well present a stumbling block to a potential move.

