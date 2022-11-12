Liverpool team news confirmed: One player kept from Derby win v Southampton

Liverpool have the chance to secure their fourth win in a row across all competitions; a feat not yet achieved this season.

Whilst it would be a shame to see such momentum disappear into the ether once all the World Cup action kicks off in Doha, it would represent a potentially serious turning point for Jurgen Klopp’s inconsistent outfit.

The opportunity to carve away another chunk of the deficit separating the Reds and the top four spots can’t be sniffed at either.

Alisson Becker is the man standing between the posts behind a centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Harvey Elliott form a three-man midfield.

Darwin Nunez, Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino are back in the forward line after the manager afforded them a break for the Carabao Cup clash with Derby County.

The work doesn’t stop after our hosting of the Saints, of course, with a training camp in Dubai awaiting those who didn’t receive a call-up from their national teams.

