(Video) Nunez scores coldest short-range volley fans will ever see after perfect Elliott pass

Darwin Nunez seems to be getting better with every passing week and his latest finish against Southampton certainly provided more than enough evidence to support that claim.

The Uruguayan international found himself on the scoresheet once again, finishing off a goalscoring opportunity with superb precision from close-range.

He couldn’t have done it without the assist from Harvey Elliott, of course, which is absolutely well worth the watch.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports:

DARWIN NUNEZ 2-1 What a ball from Elliott! pic.twitter.com/YMFZAD29ft — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) November 12, 2022