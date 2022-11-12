(Video) Nunez makes it 3-1 Liverpool with sliding finish before half-time

Darwin Nunez was most certainly in the mood during Southampton’s visit of Anfield following Ralph Hasenhuttl’s sacking.

The Uruguay international made it 3-1 Liverpool after capitalising well again from close-range.

Andy Robertson turned provider after Bobby Firmino picked out the run of his Scottish teammate on the left-flank leaving the fullback to do all the rest with a fizzed ball across the face of goal.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports:

