(Video) Nat Phillips amazed with Gomez’s pinpoint shooting

Posted by
(Video) Nat Phillips amazed with Gomez’s pinpoint shooting

Despite never scoring for the club, Joe Gomez has managed to showcase his shooting talents in several of the light-hearted video released by the club and Nat Phillips was very impressed with his teammate.

Taking on a shooting challenge for AXA Insurance, the goal of the game was not to hit anything that was blocking the path to the back of the net and our No.2 unleashed a fantastic effort at goal.

READ MORE: (Video) Adorable moment Arthur asks Gomez to translate for him

The 25-year-old stepped up and fired the ball into the top left corner of the net, with presenter Manny stating, “You need to get on free-kicks!”.

Following the brilliant effort, the camera cut to our Bolton Barsei and his reaction was easily the highlight of the video!

You can watch Gomez’s effort and Phillips’ reaction (from 3:11) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🔴 EOTK INSIDER 🔴: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top