(Video) Nat Phillips amazed with Gomez’s pinpoint shooting

Despite never scoring for the club, Joe Gomez has managed to showcase his shooting talents in several of the light-hearted video released by the club and Nat Phillips was very impressed with his teammate.

Taking on a shooting challenge for AXA Insurance, the goal of the game was not to hit anything that was blocking the path to the back of the net and our No.2 unleashed a fantastic effort at goal.

The 25-year-old stepped up and fired the ball into the top left corner of the net, with presenter Manny stating, “You need to get on free-kicks!”.

Following the brilliant effort, the camera cut to our Bolton Barsei and his reaction was easily the highlight of the video!

You can watch Gomez’s effort and Phillips’ reaction (from 3:11) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

