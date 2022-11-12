BBC pundit says ‘frightening’ Liverpool teenager already good enough to control games

Pat Nevin has admitted that Harvey Elliott already looks capable of controlling games from the middle of the park, despite his youth.

The 19-year-old has shone for Liverpool in their final competitive clash before the World Cup kicks off in Doha, registering an assist for Darwin Nunez’s first effort of the game.

“Elliott has gone a bit more central now, eventually that’s where he will play,” the former Chelsea star told BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport). “But when he goes in there, he looks utterly at home and he can control games in there, he’s a lovely player to watch.”

It’s not hard to see why commentators like Emile Heskey have labelled the former Fulham Academy graduate a ‘potentially frightening’ prospect in the sport (as reported by the Daily Mail).

The teenager admittedly only has four goal contributions in 22 games for us so far but we simply can’t fault the rate of his development at Anfield.

If he can maintain his current trajectory, without suffering another serious injury setback, we see no reason why he should lose his place in the starting-XI after the World Cup.

Given that we’re set to lose potentially as many as three midfielders in 2023, having an option available right away for the 2022/23 campaign before any further additions to the squad are made could help alleviate some of the transfer pressure.

