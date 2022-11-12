(Video) Mo Salah moment during Southampton win proves Klopp right & made FA look stupid

Jurgen Klopp may have been proven right once again after the officiating team’s treatment of Mo Salah during the 3-1 win over Southampton.

The Egyptian King was taken down inside the penalty box as he was getting his shot away but both the on-field referee and the team back at Stockley Park felt the incident didn’t merit the award of a spot-kick.

Granted, the No.11 didn’t go down to the turf when he perhaps should have, though we hardly see why he should be penalised for attempting to play a fair game.

It goes to show that Klopp had absolutely every right to vent his frustrations during the 1-0 win over Manchester City when his top scorer was being mauled across the pitch.

Further to the point, it begs the question as to why the FA was so keen on ensuring our head coach got his touchline ban after an initial review settled on a fine.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/Mcool18: