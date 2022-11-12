(Video) Southampton fitness update as new boss praises Liverpool

Liverpool are set to host Southampton in a game that will also be remembered as the first time new man Nathan Jones takes the helm at the club.

This often leads to a ‘new manager bounce’ but the former Luton Town boss will be travelling to Anfield with a few injury concerns (as reported by Liverpool’s club website): they are ‘expected to be without Juan Larios (adductor), Kyle Walker-Peters (thigh) and Tino Livramento (knee) as the only absentees from his travelling squad’.

The Welshman faced the media for his first pre-match press conference and was full of praise for the Reds: “The respect levels have to be through the roof in terms of how Jürgen Klopp does everything.

“I’m excited to go up against him but I know it will be very difficult. He’s one of the world’s best coaches and that’s the excitement of the Premier League.

“We’ll expect the players to do the basics right and that’s all I’m going to ask because then we’ll go away, and we’ll have a real chunk of time to work on things.”

It’s going to be interesting to see how the team fares now that Ralph Hasenhuttl’s four-year stay has ended with the Saints and all of their supporters will be hoping for an immediate impact.

Hopefully though Jurgen Klopp’s men will prove too stern of a test and we can head into the World Cup off the back of a run of positive results.

You can watch Jones’ first press conference and comments on Liverpool via @SouthamptonFC on Twitter:

The manager meets the media 🤝 Watch Nathan Jones’s first #SaintsFC press conference: https://t.co/crSVQWTqde — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 11, 2022

