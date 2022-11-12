(Video) What happened between Klopp & Nunez after FT whistle is telling

Jurgen Klopp was banished from proceedings between Liverpool and Southampton after the FA won their appeal against the original decision taken against the German following his antics in the 1-0 win over Manchester City.

That didn’t stop the 55-year-old taking to the pitch immediately after the full-time whistle and making his appreciation for Darwin Nunez known.

The former Mainz head coach appeared to reserve an especially long hug for his £64m signing after bagging a well-taken brace against the visitors, indicating his delight at the 23-year-old’s positive run of form ahead of the World Cup.

