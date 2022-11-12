Where Jurgen Klopp is during touchline ban for Southampton clash

Liverpool were left disappointed after the FA won their appeal to have more serious measures applied after Jurgen Klopp got himself into hot water for his furious protests aimed at the officiating team during the 1-0 win over Manchester City.

The German has since been awarded a one-match touchline ban, only 24 hours before the Reds were set to take on Southampton, and has been sat in the Main Stand at Anfield according to a tweet from the Echo’s Ian Doyle.

#LFC boss Jurgen Klopp is sat in front of one of the hospitality lounges in the Main Stand communicating with his bench — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) November 12, 2022

A win today would see the Merseysiders secure their fourth win in a row this season; the first time this will have occurred in the current campaign.

It’s a massive shame the German won’t be able to more directly communicate with his players on the pitch, though we’re sure his right-hand man, Pep Lijnders, will be more than up for the challenge.

The squad will then be jetting off for what we hope will be a more than productive training camp in Dubai during the Qatar World Cup, superbly well-placed for any players that exit out of the competition early.

