(Video) Anfield bursts into applause as Darwin Nunez is subbed off in final pre-World Cup appearance

Darwin Nunez appears to be going from strength to strength. He couldn’t be leaving Liverpool for the World Cup in much better form and his loyal supporters made sure to give him a good send-off.

After scoring twice and helping the Reds defeat Southampton, Pep Lijnders substituted the forward off the pitch and that invited a brilliant reception for the former Benfica man.

READ MORE: (Video) Nunez sends message to the Kop after scoring his against Southampton

All four sides of the stadium rose to their feet and applauded the Uruguayan and he responded by clapping back in appreciation and it’s clear that there’s a great mutual love in place.

Now our No.27 is off to Qatar and we will continue to support him from afar, hoping that he has a successful tournament and that he can come back and continue this brilliant run of form straight away.

You can watch the video of Nunez’s reception at Anfield via @empireofthekop on Twitter:

NUNEZ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/O7ZxxGVlv7 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 12, 2022

🔴 EOTK INSIDER 🔴: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more