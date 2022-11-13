(Video) Anfield erupts to show appreciation to Bobby Firmino

In spite of being overlooked by Brazil for the World Cup squad, Bobby Firmino took to the Anfield turf and produced a goal scoring performance that showed everyone he deserved a place in Qatar.

His header in the first-half was typically well weighted and classy, with the whole stadium soon bouncing with the sound of his famous chant.

In the second-half, stand-in gaffer Pep Lijnders took our No.9 off the pitch and the entire crowd took to their feet to applaud his efforts.

Another rendition of his song rang out and, even if he has been snubbed by that national team, the 31-year-old was shown that he is adored on Merseyside and that we appreciate how great he is.

You can watch Firmino’s reception as he was subbed off against Southampton via @empireofthekop on Twitter:

