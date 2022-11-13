Dortmund CEO breaks silence on big Bellingham talks post-World Cup amid heavy Liverpool links

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has admitted that he’ll ask Jude Bellingham whether he wants to ‘stay or go’ once he returns from the Qatar World Cup.

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bundesliga outfit in recent months with Liverpool being joined by the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea in being interested in the England international’s signature.

The teenager his flourished ever since leaving Birmingham City for the German top-flight in 2020 and Watzke has now discussed the teenager’s future.

“We will have talks (with Bellingham) when the World Cup is over. We will ask him whether he wants to stay or go,” the German said (as quoted by Flash Score).

“However, if big European clubs come, we can’t afford a big financial fight.”

Fabrizio Romano has revealed recently that any potential suitor for Bellingham will have to pay a ‘crazy’ fee to secure his services while Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a huge admirer of the versatile midfielder.

The youngster is expected to shine for the Three Lions in Qatar which could increase his price tag further.

He’s netted nine goals and registered three assists in 22 games for Edin Terzic’s side this term (across all competitions) but remains under contract with Dortmund until 2025.

Liverpool fans are crying out for the club to add reinforcements in the central midfield position and it would be great to see Bellingham continue his development under the watchful eye of Klopp at Anfield.

