FSG has been in secret talks with for weeks with mystery bidder – report

Liverpool have been linked to a number of different owners and investors in the past few days and now there appears to be a new name in the mix, as someone moves for a complete takeover of the club from FSG.

As reported by the Daily Mail: ‘It is understood owners Fenway Sports Group have been involved in secret talks for several weeks after an approach was made for the Anfield giants.

FSG hired bankers Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to help them sell the club after the approach was made. Sources have reported that additional potential buyers have registered their interest since then’.

The report goes on to state that this new American-based owner or bidder is going to remain anonymous but the key piece of information about this latest update in that FSG are willing to take a figure close to $3bn, despite some valuations reaching up to and over $4bn.

It seems strange why the owners would accept this with the club seemingly being worth much more than that but John Henry is apparently willing to sell cheaper than some had expected and so we will have to wait and see what the reasons are behind this.

Let’s hope that in this case it’s more to do with helping a friend out by lowering the price, rather than anything sinister surrounding a supposed ‘bargain’ sale for a club of our size.

It’s certainly a period of uncertainty for supporters but we will have to wait and see what happens off the pitch, in the weeks before on-field matters resume after the World Cup.

