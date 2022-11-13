(Image) Gerrard’s son meets Salah after Liverpool defeat Southampton

Liverpool ran out 3-1 victors over Southampton in our final game before the break in football ahead of the start of the World Cup and the team’s performance was enough for one man to ask for a picture with Mo Salah.

Following his sacking from Aston Villa, Steven Gerrard was in attendance at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp’s side won the game and he asked our Egyptian King for a picture but it wasn’t with him.

Enjoying the opportunity to watch his hometown club, our former captain asked our No.11 if he would pose with his son and the forward duly obliged.

It’s a show of the respect that is still present within the club for our hero and long may this relationship continue.

You can view the image of Salah and Gerrard’s son via @stevengerrard on Instagram and @SalahCentral on Twitter:

Mohamed Salah with Gerrard’s son after the game🥺 [Instagram] pic.twitter.com/imm6tTJB5T — Salah Central (@SalahCentral) November 12, 2022

