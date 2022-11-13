(Video) Klopp appears on the pitch after Southampton victory despite touchline ban

Jurgen Klopp wasn’t allowed to be on the sidelines during Liverpool’s victory over Southampton, following the FA’s successful appeal over his previously overturned touchline ban.

The incident against Manchester City has been judged to not warrant a ban but this was changed after the governing body disputed that our manager should get away without stern enough repercussions for his actions.

Despite all this though, the 55-year-old made his way onto the pitch at full-time and thanked the Anfield crowd for their performance on a day where we recorded a vital 3-1 victory over Southampton.

There weren’t to be any fist pumps for the expectant crowd but it was still a thrill to catch a glimpse of the man all of our supporters adore so much.

