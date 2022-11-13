Klopp’s training ground changes that have helped Nunez thrive – Romano

Darwin Nunez had a mixed start to his Liverpool career but as we break for the World Cup, the difference is huge and he joins Uruguay as one of our most important players.

Speaking about this improvement, Fabrizio Romano shared his insider knowledge on events (via CaughtOffside): “I’m told they are really happy with Darwin. He’s doing great in training, he has excellent relationship with his teammates and Klopp’s staff can see the improvement every single day.

“The coaching team and Klopp himself have helped him with specific training sessions, explaining him their idea and system; Darwin has now adapted to a new life in England and to a new style of football. Step by step.”

You can see from the way that our No.27 is playing that he is full of confidence and these small changes on the training ground to help him adapt have been crucial in ensuring he has improved as quickly as he has done so.

We didn’t sign the 23-year-old for six months, he’s on a long-term deal and everyone within the club knew they would have to work to get the best out of him.

We’re already seeing signs of development and let’s hope that these keep coming in the future, when we see the former Benfica man reach the frightening levels we know he can attain.

For now, we can revel in the fact that we have a brilliant player and he’s clearly enjoying his early days on Merseyside.

