(Video) ‘If a door opens up…’ – Jurgen Klopp discusses Liverpool’s January transfer plans

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he’s ‘open’ to strengthening his Liverpool squad in January but explained that the club will not make signings for the sake of it.

The German boss was speaking after the Reds’ 3-1 defeat of Southampton on Saturday afternoon – a win which saw the Merseysiders jump upto sixth in the table, seven points fourth-placed Spurs who’ve played a game more than the FA Cup champions.

Liverpool’s shaky start to the campaign has only strengthened calls for the club to add reinforcements in the new year and the 55-year-old explained that if a ‘door opens up’ on the transfer front then he’s eager to ‘improve the team’.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp appears on the pitch after Southampton victory despite touchline ban

Reds fans are desperate to see a new midfielder arrive at Anfield and are somewhat confident that Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham could be tempted to Merseyside at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old will be one of the first names on Gareth Southgate’s team sheet for England in Qatar in the next few weeks with him impressing for the German outfit both in the Bundesliga and in the Champions League.

Klopp, however, remains confident with the talent he has at his disposal already and believes hard work on the training ground will help boost his side further up the table during the second half of the campaign.

Check the Normal One speaking below via our Twitter page:

Jurgen Klopp on the January transfer window 💸 #LFC 🗣️"If there's something possible for us – we will do it." pic.twitter.com/eVqfqnvZuF — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 12, 2022

🔴 EOTK INSIDER 🔴: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more