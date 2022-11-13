Liverpool linked attacker with 30 goal contributions in 24 appearances claims ‘it would be an honour’ to play for the Reds

PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo has admitted that it ‘would be an honour’ to play for Liverpool as speculation surrounding his future with the Eredivisie club continues.

The Netherlands international has been somewhat encouraged to complete a move to the Reds by his current club’s sporting director after he labelled Anfield as a ‘good place’ for the 23-year-old to go to.

The winger has now opened up about his future as he continues to impress for Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side.

“I think at the end of this season I will be ready to take that step,” Gakpo told NOS (via Caught Offside). “I feel like I was already that way at the start of this season, but after this season I’m even more ready to take that next step.

“Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool. It would be an honour to play there, but I also have to see what kind of team would suit me best.”

Gakpo has captained PSV on numerous occasions this season and has been in red-hot form.

He’s netted 13 goals and registered 17 assists in just 24 appearances (across all competitions) and there is bound to be interested in his signature both in January and at the end of the season.

The Dutchman has been included in the Netherlands squad for the impending Qatar World Cup so if he’s to impress for his nation on the big stage then his price tag could increase further.

He’s also under contract at PSV until 2026 meaning it could take a sizeable fee in order for us to secure his signature (if we’re interested that is).

Earlier this year it was reported that the Anfield outfit had held talks with Gakpo while The Athletic have also named Jurgen Klopp’s side as one of the clubs interested in the attacker, so this is certainly one to keep an eye on

Typically operating from the left but having the versatility to operate anywhere amongst the front three, if he was to move to Merseyside he would add to our already impressive attacking options.

