James Milner praises 23-year-old teammate who ‘has got everything’ and explains why he offers something ‘different’

James Milner believes Andy Robertson and Darwin Nunez’s relationship for Liverpool is growing and the pair are now ‘getting the understanding’ while on the pitch together for the Reds.

The Scotsman set up Bobby Firmino’s opening goal during the 3-1 defeat of Southampton at Anfield yesterday and also created Nunez’s second of the game to equal Leighton Baines’ record for the most assists by a defender in Premier League history (53).

Milner, who was a late substitute against the Saints in what was his 600th appearance in the competition, believes the Uruguayan forward brings something ‘different’ to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“They’re getting that understanding and it’s great that Darwin is banging those goals in,” Milner said (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo). “He has settled in pretty quick, to be fair. He’s still learning the language but he’s getting it, he has got a great sense of humour and obviously we’ll see more of that I’m sure once his English comes out more.

“He has got everything so it’s pleasing for him to get the goals. And Robbo, we know how much he loves an assist as well so it’s important that he keeps getting those.

“Just watching him (Nunez) in training and his attributes, his willingness to work for the team, he is obviously great in the air, a big presence, great strike with both feet, he hits it early, wants to score goals. He is a different type of striker to the other guys up there and that’s obviously great for us as a squad to have these players who all have different attributes.”

Our No. 27 has silenced his critics in recent weeks with a number of quality performances and with him regularly finding the back of the net for the FA Cup champions he’ll be in confident mood heading into the World Cup with Uruguay.

His brace against the south coast outfit yesterday took his tally to the season to nine (across all competitions).

He certainly brings excitement to the game and we’re already looking forward to seeing him back in action for Liverpool.

Our first game back after the tournament in the Middle East will be our League Cup tie against Manchester City at the Etihad on December 22.

