(Video) Nunez and Firmino share typically eccentric celebration after Southampton goal

Darwin Nunez seems to be finally settling into life on Merseyside and his two-goal performance against Southampton was the greatest example of that.

The chaos and excitement that follows the Uruguayan around is, not only similar to ‘Cannonball Kid’ and former Red Dave Hickson, but also a great watch for all of our supporters.

One Eagle eyed fan managed to capture the moment after our No.27’s goal that he had a typically eccentric celebration with Bobby Firmino.

The pair bounced off each other and it was their goals that helped us achieve an important 3-1 victory over Southampton.

You can watch the video of Nunez’s celebrations via @Biggies_MaIIs on Twitter:

I love the mad bastard 🤣 pic.twitter.com/tozLcUYDeJ — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) November 12, 2022

