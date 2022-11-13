(Video) Nunez sends message to the Kop after scoring his against Southampton

Darwin Nunez was the hero in red as Liverpool secured a big three points against Southampton and the two goals from our No.27 were crucial in the victory.

Following his first goal in the match, the Uruguayan was met with his teammates as he celebrated the finish and then began to jog back to the centre circle for the resumption of the game.

Whilst he was on the way to doing this though, the former Benfica man wanted to ensure that everyone on the Kop knew that he appreciated their support and sent a love heart symbol to the famous stand.

As the connection between player and supporters continues to grow, little moments like this will continue to strengthen an already solid bond that is in place.

Maybe it’s time for a song for the 23-year-old too?

