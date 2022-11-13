Ornstein provides fresh update on FSG’s stance as interest in Liverpool ownership intensifies

David Ornstein has provided an update on the current ownership situation at Liverpool following FSG’s statement earlier this week which appeared to invite investment offers.

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is one of those that has been linked with a move while the Mirror reported earlier today that Indian Billionaire Mukesh Ambani ‘has already enquired’ about striking a deal.

Groups from the Middle East are also believed to be expressing their interest, but Ornstein has now suggested the type of parties that John Henry and co are likely to avoid.

“[Klopp] has just signed a new long-term contract and from what we hear, he’s been reassured by the ownership that they’re not going to do this rapidly,” Ornstein told Sky Sports (via Rousing The Kop). “They’re going to do it – if it happens – to the right people.

“And therefore, I think they’d have that moral compass as well. I don’t think [FSG] will want to pass Liverpool into hands they’re not happy with.

READ MORE: ‘Who am I to say that?’ – Virgil van Dijk reacts to Bobby Firmino’s Brazil World Cup squad omission

“We already hear rumours within the industry that they’ve rejected approaches, or they’re not keen to go forward with expressions of interest from parties that they perhaps don’t feel are the right route. And by that, many people would assume a nation-state.”

Jurgen Klopp, who earlier this year signed a new deal with the club until 2026, admitted that he ‘likes’ the idea of FSG encouraging new investors into the club and insists he remains committed to the club no matter what happens on the ownership front in the coming weeks and months.

With Liverpool supporters crying out for the club to sign an elite midfielder and with Jude Bellingham repeatedly being linked with a move to Anfield, the prospect of new investors with deep pockets will excite Reds fans.

The England international is expected to set back any potential suitor anywhere in the region of £100m-£150m and the FA Cup champions’ slow start to the season has done very little to allay demands for reinforcements in the squad.

A filthy-rich owner arriving on Merseyside who is willing to spend a significant amount of money is what Kopites want, but many will understand that if the money is coming from a state-backed party that has a questionable human rights record for example, then that could seriously tarnish the image of Liverpool both as a club and as a city.

It may be an exciting time for supporters, but it’s also an uncertain period too.

It’s reassuring, however, to hear that FSG are not looking to rush the process and they will consider the morality of any move before proceeding.

🔴 EOTK INSIDER 🔴: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more