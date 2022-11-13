Potential Liverpool owner worth £73bn more than Sheikh Mansour ‘has already enquired about’ takeover – Mirror

Following FSG’s statement earlier this week implying they’re willing to listen to investment offers at Liverpool, the world’s eighth-richest man Mukesh Ambani is reportedly interested in the club.

The Indian businessman, who owns popular cricket side Mumbai Indians, is believed to be worth in the region of £90bn and ‘has already enquired’ about striking a deal with the Reds’ current owners – that’s according to a report by the Mirror.

To put into context the sheer magnitude of wealth that the 65-year-old would bring with him to Merseyside, current Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour is rumoured to be worth £17bn (as reported by TEAMtalk).

READ MORE: (Video) ‘If a door opens up…’ – Jurgen Klopp discusses Liverpool’s January transfer plans

There have been a significant number of rumours in recent days with several Middle Eastern owners being linked with a move as well as former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.

FSG are believed to value the club at £4bn meaning it would take a serious amount of investment from any interested parties.

It does, however, still remain unclear whether John Henry and co are inviting offers for a full take-over of the club or whether they’re simply looking to split their share of the club with other parties.

The thought of someone with the cash supply of Ambani arriving at Anfield is certainly an exciting thought for Reds supporters, especially when you consider that Jurgen Klopp is wanting to complete the signing of Jude Bellingham – a player that will easily cost over £100m at the end of the season.

The prospect of a new investor coming into the club may also be a slight cause for concern, however, when you consider the stability that FSG have brought to the Red half of Merseyside ever since their arrival back in 2010.

🔴 EOTK INSIDER 🔴: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more