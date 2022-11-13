Pundit explains the aspect of Darwin Nunez’s game that ‘fans of any club will love’

Pat Nevin has explained why Darwin Nunez is ideal for Liverpool after the Uruguayan’s brace earned helped the Reds earn all three points against Southampton on Saturday.

The £64m forward had been ridiculed earlier this season and labelled a huge flop by supporters of other clubs on social media but the 23-year-old has silenced his doubters in recent weeks with a number of impressive performances for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Uruguayan international, who will be heading to the Qatar World Cup with his country next week, took his goals against the Saints extremely well at Anfield and he’s now showing signs that he’s settled down on Merseyside.

“Darwin Nunez puts in a lot of effort. There’s a lot of talent there, he’s scoring goals now. But it’s the work rate and the effort and chasing lost causes. Any fans of any club will love that. If you’re willing to give every effort you have for the cause,” he told BBC Sport (via The Boot Room).

“Liverpool need young players for the gegenpressing style that they play. They need players who have real energy and are willing to use it all the time. He’s one of them.”

READ MORE: Liverpool linked attacker with 30 goal contributions in 24 appearances claims ‘it would be an honour’ to play for the Reds

The former Benfica forward now has nine goals and two assists in 18 appearances for the FA Cup champions this term (across all competitions) and is huge favourite amongst supporters at the moment.

His work rate is something that really stands out and with him now adding goals to his game he’s one of the first names on Klopp’s team sheet.

Arriving from Portugal in the summer and having to learn a new language while adjusting to a new style of play, it was always going to take our new No. 27 time to start firing on all cylinders.

The break for the World Cup will give many of our lads the chance to rest and recover ahead of a huge second half of the season, but with Nunez in such good form, the break may be a huge frustration for him.

🔴 EOTK INSIDER 🔴: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more