(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo has just embarrassed Manchester United in explosive interview

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will be breathing a sigh of relief that they aren’t forced to deal with the self-obsessed, one-man media circus that is Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugual international dived into controversy once more in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, criticising Manchester United and his teammates.

“Not only the coach [are trying to force him out] but other two or three guys there around the club,” the former Real Madrid man said.

It’s a very bizarre situation after the Euros winner was seen throwing yet another tantrum in the dying stages of their win over Tottenham.

One can only imagine the open-mouthed horror with which Erik ten Hag and executives at Old Trafford processed the 37-year-old’s words.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TALK TV with Piers Morgan Uncensored (via @RealKevinPalmer):

Wow… this is pretty explosive. Ronaldo has surely played his last game for Man Utd after this #MUFC pic.twitter.com/EFtObc1sbw — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) November 13, 2022