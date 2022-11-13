(Video) Watch Thiago’s outrageous dummy to bamboozle two men before audacious ball to Elliott

Thiago Alcantara is nothing short of a midfield maestro for Liverpool and he displayed this yet again with a couple of moments of the supreme class which he oozes in every game.

Receiving the ball in the centre of the pitch from Virgil van Dijk, our No.6 clocked to the two onrushing opposition players but with a drop of the shoulder and a dummied touch – he beat them both in an instance.

Then, as if the brilliant piece of skill wasn’t enough, the Spanish international sprayed a ball out to Harvey Elliott on the right-wing with consummate ease.

Some players are just a joy to watch and it’s safe to say that the former Bayern Munich man is one of them and we’re lucky that we get to see him in action so often.

You can watch the video of Thiago via @LFC on Twitter:

