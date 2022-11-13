‘Who am I to say that?’ – Virgil van Dijk reacts to Bobby Firmino’s Brazil World Cup squad omission

Virgil van Dijk has explained that Bobby Firmino ‘should be in’ Brazil’s World Cup squad for the impending Qatar World Cup.

The 31-year-old was left out of Tite’s 26-man squad that will travel to the Middle East next week despite his impressive start to the campaign.

The No. 9 took his tally for the season to nine (across all competitions) after he netted the opening goal in Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat of Southampton at Anfield on Saturday but Manchester United’s Antony and Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have all still been preferred to the former Hoffenheim man – much to the bemusement of our No. 4.

“I think Bobby should be in, but who am I to say that?,” van Dijk told the Independent.

“He took it on the chin, all you can do is recover and be ready for the rest of the season and I think he will do that.”

Firmino released an emotional message after learning he’d been left out of the Brazil squad and he’ll now travel to Dubai during the tournament with the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s squad who aren’t representing their respective nations in the Middle East.

READ MORE: Virgil van Dijk insists Liverpool ‘never doubted’ Darwin Nunez’s quality as he starts to shine for the Reds

The Netherlands captain also discussed the form of another of his Brazilian teammates following the defeat of his old side.

Alisson Becker was in superb form for the FA Cup champions against the Saints and he pulled of a number of world-class saves throughout the match to ensure the Merseysiders earned all three points.

“You shouldn’t take anyone for granted. We certainly never do that,” added the former Celtic defender.

“He’s important for the group on and off the pitch. We don’t want him to have to make saves, first and foremost. He had to do so (against Southampton) and he was outstanding.

“Brazil are a very good team, they have two of their best goalies in their squad and in my opinion the best goalie in the world is Alisson.”

Alisson and Fabinho will be representing Brazil in Qatar and let’s hope they, alongside the rest our lads competing in the Gulf Nation, return back to Merseyside injury free.

🔴 EOTK INSIDER 🔴: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more