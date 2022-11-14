Teammate suggests Alisson needs to ‘shave his beard every game now’ after Southampton performance

Liverpool supporters are used to seeing Alisson Becker shine in our goal but his performance against Southampton was spectacular even by his standards and led to one of his teammates complementing his performance and his new look.

Speaking with the club after the game, Harvey Elliott said: “I think he’s going to have to shave his beard every game now! So many times he has kept us in the game and it’s nothing new from Alisson, to be honest. He’s an unbelievable ’keeper as well as an unbelievable human being, so we’re all very proud of him”.

The newly beardless Brazilian was making headlines before the game because of his new look but it was his display on the pitch that gathered more attention after it.

A series of pointblank saves against the Saints meant that he was serenaded by the Kop after the victory and all of our supporters will wish him nothing but the best as he departs to Qatar for the World Cup.

Our No.1 has shown the importance of having a good ‘keeper in your side and his saves have helped ensure we can restore some confidence and form before the break in domestic football, something which will hopefully provide useful in the second part of the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp will selfishly hope that the 30-year-old is back from the tournament quickly but we will all hope that he can secure a winner’s medal that will be richly deserved for his performance level since his arrival at Anfield.

