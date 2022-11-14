Who is $95bn rich Mukesh Ambani? Liverpool takeover bid & 2010 nearly deal with billionaire Subrata Roy

The owner of the Mumbai Indians cricket team, Mukesh Ambani, is said to have enquired about the possibility of a full takeover of Liverpool Football Club, as reported by the Mirror.

Interest in the Reds would be far from surprising given the prestige of the outfit in question and the world-class operation already in place from top to bottom.

The Merseysiders have been linked with a host of investors from the Middle East, though, it seems far from likely that FSG would sanction the sale of the side to a group or individual connected with human rights abuses.

Ambani, then, seems a suitable solution, providing both considerable financial backing without any such serious blemishes in his personal record.

Who is Mukeshi Ambani?

Mukesh Ambani is believed to be worth in the region of £90bn ($95bn, according to Arabian Business) – a figure that puts him right in the top ten list of Forbes’ (via the Mirror) most rich individuals in the world.

To put that into context, it’s a wealth that exceeds Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour’s by £73bn.

Arabian Business note that the Reliance Industries director ‘came close’ to purchasing the Reds back in 2010 in a joint venture with Subrata Roy.

Interestingly, he already has a connection to the sport after playing a role in the formation of India’s Super League (launched by his holding group).

As such, it’s possible that the Indian billionaire has been merely biding his time, waiting for the right moment to strike again.

The latest?

A report from ABP News (within Ambani’s home country), quoting a Reliance spokesperson, has flagged reports of interest in Liverpool as wide of the mark.

It’s news that may leave a number of fans disappointed, though it by no means rules out a potential change of heart, should the report be accurate.

Likewise, it’s entirely possible (though purely speculative on our part) that the billionaire is keen to avoid the media spotlight until the nuts and bolts of a potential deal are properly hashed out.

Ambani could certainly be forgiven for wanting to keep things under wraps for now after being burnt over a decade ago with his prior reported takeover attempt.

